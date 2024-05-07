Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

TMUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.38. 602,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,816. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,347,487 shares of company stock worth $1,031,462,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

