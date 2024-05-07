Leuthold Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 152,984 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

