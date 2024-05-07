Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.86. 125,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.64. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

