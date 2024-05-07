Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.84. 82,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.21 and a 12 month high of $168.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.