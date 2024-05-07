Leuthold Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $128.06. The stock had a trading volume of 122,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

