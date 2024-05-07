LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.10. LG Display shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 6,040,172 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 27.97% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LG Display by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

