Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 754.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million.

LICY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 1,425,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,147. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

