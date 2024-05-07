Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 754.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million.
Li-Cycle Stock Down 5.4 %
LICY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 1,425,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,147. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on LICY
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Li-Cycle
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.