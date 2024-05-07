Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Increased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 861.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,418 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 4.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.16. 2,888,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

