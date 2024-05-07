Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

