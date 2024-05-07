Lightbridge (LTBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Lightbridge stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 4,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.45. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.