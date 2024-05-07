Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 189,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,624. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $378.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,552.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.