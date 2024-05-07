Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 113,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,178. The company has a market cap of $378.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,938,205.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,938,205.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

