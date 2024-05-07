Lincoln National Corp Acquires 14,559 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 259,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,070. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

