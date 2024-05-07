Lincoln National Corp Acquires 676 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,792 shares of company stock valued at $72,470,000 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $240.55. The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

