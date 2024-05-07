Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,230 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.80. 124,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.