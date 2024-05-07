Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,230 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.80. 124,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

