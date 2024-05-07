Lincoln National Corp Buys 686 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,912,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,183,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

