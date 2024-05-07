Lincoln National Corp Buys 76,150 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.78% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $140,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,055 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,916 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. 957,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,565. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

