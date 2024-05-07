Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 112,346 Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 2.77% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

