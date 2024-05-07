Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,878. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.