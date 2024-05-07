Lincoln National Corp Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock remained flat at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,572,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.