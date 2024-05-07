Lincoln National Corp Has $32.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.67. 962,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,275. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.29 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

