Lincoln National Corp Has $4.03 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. 128,706 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.