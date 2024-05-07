Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $85,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 7,280,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,261,324. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

