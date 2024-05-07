Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $235,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 1,207,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.