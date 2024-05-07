Lincoln National Corp Invests $3.65 Million in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.81% of VanEck Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 158,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 116,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,772 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

