Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.15% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. 187,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,312. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

