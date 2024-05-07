Lincoln National Corp Purchases 19,331 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 4.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 22,143 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.