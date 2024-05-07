Lincoln National Corp Purchases 19,331 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANFree Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 4.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 22,143 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (BATS:PJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.