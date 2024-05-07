Lincoln National Corp Purchases 53,249 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. 2,951,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

