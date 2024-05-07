Lincoln National Corp Purchases 975 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.32. 30,783,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,560,000. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $321.32 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.39.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

