Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,547 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.54. 5,901,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $97.42 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

