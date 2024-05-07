Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,111 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

