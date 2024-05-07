Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. 1,183,310 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

