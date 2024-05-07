Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,149,000 after buying an additional 4,231,355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 971,096 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. 877,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,221. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

