Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.27.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $29.44. 60,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $3,830,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

