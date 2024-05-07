Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

LCTX stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Don M. Bailey bought 96,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,153.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.