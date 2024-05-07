Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.83. 49,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,615. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,241,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,762,000 after buying an additional 100,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

