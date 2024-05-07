Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$172.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$168.00 to C$172.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on L. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.43.

Shares of L stock opened at C$155.48 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.58. The company has a market cap of C$47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.5138274 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$2,487,450.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$2,487,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

