Local Bounti (LOCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Local Bounti to post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the quarter. Local Bounti has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.18) by ($4.92). The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 167.86% and a negative net margin of 450.03%. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LOCL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 10,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.57. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
