Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $466.81 and last traded at $464.46. 167,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,137,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 135.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

