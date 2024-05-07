Lonking Holdings Limited (LKHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on August 15th

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4613 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Lonking’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Lonking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LKHLY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Lonking has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $10.44.
Lonking Company Profile
