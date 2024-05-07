Lonking Holdings Limited (LKHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on August 15th

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4613 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Lonking’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Lonking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LKHLY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Lonking has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

