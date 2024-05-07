Loop Capital Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $49.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.26.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

