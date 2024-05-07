LSV Asset Management Acquires 34,100 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.96% of Bel Fuse worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 29.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 812.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $755.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.