LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $3,319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $10,781,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $5,890,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXT opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXT. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

