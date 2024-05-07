LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.47% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 7.6 %

MPW opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

