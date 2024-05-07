LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,493 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.89% of AMC Networks worth $23,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

