LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,084 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PRIM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

