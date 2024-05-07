LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.27% of PennantPark Investment worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,372 shares of company stock worth $151,258. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.52%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

