LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11,750.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.58% of Helmerich & Payne worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 898,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,861,000 after buying an additional 250,130 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 509,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.