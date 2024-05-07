LSV Asset Management Has $23.28 Million Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.65% of PHINIA worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PHINIA by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

PHIN stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

