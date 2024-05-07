LSV Asset Management Invests $17.09 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,280,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 292,926 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 930.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

